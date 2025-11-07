Business Matters: Ep 269 – New Donegal firm to launch wild venison protein bars

In this week’s programme Chris Ashmore finds out about a new Donegal food company, Wild & Co, which has launched a five week campaign to fund the first production run of its innovative wild venison snacks, a clean, tasty and sustainable alternative to the many ultra-processed protein bars out there on the market.

Founded by Laura McGoran, a food and fitness enthusiast, and John Duffy, a regenerative farmer working to restore native woodlands at Future Oak Farm near Churchill, Wild & Co turns locally sourced 100% wild Irish venison into high protein, low calorie snacks with nothing artificial added.

The product achieves a 12-month ambient shelf life without artificial preservatives, a first for Irish wild game products.

There’s a great story behind the product, and there is certainly big potential going forward.

For more details abou Wild & Co, see: www.wildandco.ie

You can hear the full interview here: