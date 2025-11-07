Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Councillor furious as Glenties footpath left unfinished despite multi-million euro upgrade

Despite an investment of more than €130 million in the Dungloe–Kilraine road and active travel upgrade, the footpath leading into Glenties is to remain unfinished.

Local Councillor Brian Carr says the situation is infuriating.

In a reply from the National Roads Office, it was confirmed that the N56 Letterilly–Kilraine works have reached “substantial completion,” and that any additional footpaths beyond the project’s boundary are separate and not included in the contract.

Two sections remain incomplete — a 40-metre gap between the end of the cycle lane and Mill Road Cottages, where land acquisition has stalled, and a second 100-metre stretch in front of the church on Mill Road, which has been discussed for over a decade.

Cllr Carr says this leaves two critical breaks in what was supposed to be a continuous active travel route into the town:

