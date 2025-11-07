DCC Cathaoirleach says Ten-T planning process is entering its most difficult phase

The Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council says the next two years will be crucial if the three strands of the Ten-T project are to be fully delivered by 2033.

Following 16 public consultations, 5,000 total engagements and one on one meetings with landowners, formal Compulsory Purchase Orders will be published in the new year, and the planning process will begin, including very stringent environmental conditions and commitments that damaged habitats be restored.

It’s anticipated that 34 homes, five commercial properties and 1,470 acres of land will be acquired through CPO.

Cllr Paul Canning says in either of those areas, unforeseen issues could emerge and cause delays, up to and including legal challenges.

Cllr Canning says a lot of preparatory work has taken place, and officials and planners have done as much as they can to anticipate potential problems………….