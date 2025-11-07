Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Deputy Ward raises concerns on Engineers Ireland training in Dáil

The controversial training conducted by Engineers Ireland on the outdated IS465 standard was raised in the Dáil.

Donegal Deputy Charles Ward told the Tánaiste that training the engineers up on the standard, which is currently under review because it does not take into account the latest science in the defective concrete block crisis, is unethical and beyond an oversight.

Deputy Ward has put a number of questions to Simon Harris:

Tánaiste Simon Harris says steps will be taken after the review is complete:

