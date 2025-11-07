Donegal leading Dispose with Dignity campaign for men with prostate cancer

A new campaign is calling for sanitary bins to be installed in men’s public toilets to support those living with incontinence after prostate cancer treatment.

Research by PHS Group and the Irish Cancer Society found more than half of men struggle to find suitable facilities, while 72 per cent say public understanding of the condition remains poor.

Among younger men aged 18 to 34, rates of anxiety and depression are particularly high.

The ‘Dispose with Dignity’ campaign aims to break stigma and promote dignity for the 4,000 men diagnosed with prostate cancer in this country each year.

Gerrey Connolly, a Donegal native, says incontinence is a common issue for men who are undergoing treatment for prostate cancer: