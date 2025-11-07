Latest live register figures down 5% across Donegal

Live Register figures have been released for last month.

The number of people signing on in Donegal was 7,293, down 5% on the figure for October 2024.

Killybegs welfare office has seen the largest decrease of 14%, with numbers dropping from 395 to 338.

The offices in Ballybofey and Donegal have both seen a fall of 8%, from 1038 to 957 and 507 to 465 respectively.

Next, Ballyshannon saw 4% fewer people on the register, from 853 to 818.

Letterkenny and Dungloe both recorded a 3% decrease, with a decline from 2,167 to 2,102 and from 804 to 776 in each of their offices.

Finally, Dunfanaghy saw the number fall from 472 to 464, marking 2% less than in 2024.



