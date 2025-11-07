Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Home for Christmas

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Report traces wave of arson attacks on asylum seeker centres back to Moville in 2018

The arson attack at the Caiseal Mara Hotel in Moville in late 2018 is believed to be the first example of the emerging trend of burning buildings proposed or rumoured to be used for housing asylum seekers.

That’s according to this morning’s Irish Independent, which includes a report detailing 38 arson attacks and six threats made against IPAS centres over the past seven years.

In the list of incidents, the Caiseal Mara Hotel attack is the first, dated November 25th, 2018. The most recent occurred in Drogheda on Halloween night.

Two incidents in Buncrana in May 2023 are also recorded, one in Lisfannon on the 11th, and another at the Sailor’s Rest on the 16th.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Charles Ward
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deputy Ward raises concerns on Engineers Ireland training in Dáil

7 November 2025
glenties
News, Audio, Top Stories

Councillor furious as Glenties footpath left unfinished despite multi-million euro upgrade

7 November 2025
Candle
News, Top Stories

Man (69) dies after being struck by car in Co. Derry

7 November 2025
fire service
News, Top Stories

Report traces wave of arson attacks on asylum seeker centres back to Moville in 2018

7 November 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Charles Ward
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deputy Ward raises concerns on Engineers Ireland training in Dáil

7 November 2025
glenties
News, Audio, Top Stories

Councillor furious as Glenties footpath left unfinished despite multi-million euro upgrade

7 November 2025
Candle
News, Top Stories

Man (69) dies after being struck by car in Co. Derry

7 November 2025
fire service
News, Top Stories

Report traces wave of arson attacks on asylum seeker centres back to Moville in 2018

7 November 2025
Pensioners in Retirement
News, Audio

Today marks Adult Safeguarding Day

7 November 2025
depositphotos_115748856-stock-photo-doctor-writing-patient-notes
News, Audio, Top Stories

Pay parity achieved for NI health workers

7 November 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube