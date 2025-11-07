Report traces wave of arson attacks on asylum seeker centres back to Moville in 2018

The arson attack at the Caiseal Mara Hotel in Moville in late 2018 is believed to be the first example of the emerging trend of burning buildings proposed or rumoured to be used for housing asylum seekers.

That’s according to this morning’s Irish Independent, which includes a report detailing 38 arson attacks and six threats made against IPAS centres over the past seven years.

In the list of incidents, the Caiseal Mara Hotel attack is the first, dated November 25th, 2018. The most recent occurred in Drogheda on Halloween night.

Two incidents in Buncrana in May 2023 are also recorded, one in Lisfannon on the 11th, and another at the Sailor’s Rest on the 16th.