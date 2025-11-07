Today marks Adult Safeguarding Day

Health services, banks, utilities and Government services have a legal responsibility to support at-risk adults with their communication and decision-making.

46% of respondents either didn’t understand or didn’t know this, in Safeguarding Ireland’s Red C research.

It’s reminding people they have legal protections under an Assisted Decision-making Act to ensure their important decisions about money, health and welfare are voiced and respected.

Safeguarding Ireland Chair Patricia Rickard-Clarke, says an enduring power of attorney can help them: