Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Home for Christmas

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Chloe Magee says Badminton is in a good place as the Irish Open gets into in full swing

Raphoe’s Rachael Darragh is competing at the Irish Open after a troubled year with injury since making her Olympic debut in Paris

The Victor Badminton Irish Open is up running in Dublin and continues through to the weekend.

Donegal interest is focused on Joshua Magee and Rachel Darragh.

In fact, Joshua and Muhammand Izzudin Shamsul topped the qualification scoresheets on Wednesday to secure their spots in the men’s doubles main draw.

Meanwhile, 2024 Olympian Rachel Darragh is in the women’s singles.

To take a look at the sport both locally and nationally, Chris Ashmore has been speaking with three-time Olympian Chloe Magee.

The Magee family are synonymous with badminton in Donegal and indeed in Ireland – Chloe is Badminton Ireland’s Women in Sport & National Development Manager, and a sister of the aforementioned Joshua, while her brother Daniel Magee is  Performance and Training Director.

Meanwhile, Rachael Darragh is Chloe’s niece.

Chris began by putting it to Chloe that the sport is very much on the up at the moment…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Ciaran Mullooly speaking in the European Parliament 12th Nov 2025
News, Audio, Top Stories

MEP Mullooly calls for Hague Preferences to be invoked to protect fishing communities

13 November 2025
windyhall1
News

Windy Hall Road to remain closed until Thursday

13 November 2025
BAM atu
News

Works at ATU Letterkenny well underway

13 November 2025
1000048550
News, Audio, Top Stories

Newly appointed Bishop Niall Coll on coming home to Donegal

13 November 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Ciaran Mullooly speaking in the European Parliament 12th Nov 2025
News, Audio, Top Stories

MEP Mullooly calls for Hague Preferences to be invoked to protect fishing communities

13 November 2025
windyhall1
News

Windy Hall Road to remain closed until Thursday

13 November 2025
BAM atu
News

Works at ATU Letterkenny well underway

13 November 2025
1000048550
News, Audio, Top Stories

Newly appointed Bishop Niall Coll on coming home to Donegal

13 November 2025
bundoran town council
News, Audio, Top Stories

Councillor backs the reintroduction of town councils

13 November 2025
Uisce Eireann Tackling Leakage
News

Reservoir interruption may lead to weekend water supply issues in Glenswilly

13 November 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube