Chloe Magee says Badminton is in a good place as the Irish Open gets into in full swing

The Victor Badminton Irish Open is up running in Dublin and continues through to the weekend.

Donegal interest is focused on Joshua Magee and Rachel Darragh.

In fact, Joshua and Muhammand Izzudin Shamsul topped the qualification scoresheets on Wednesday to secure their spots in the men’s doubles main draw.

Meanwhile, 2024 Olympian Rachel Darragh is in the women’s singles.

To take a look at the sport both locally and nationally, Chris Ashmore has been speaking with three-time Olympian Chloe Magee.

The Magee family are synonymous with badminton in Donegal and indeed in Ireland – Chloe is Badminton Ireland’s Women in Sport & National Development Manager, and a sister of the aforementioned Joshua, while her brother Daniel Magee is Performance and Training Director.

Meanwhile, Rachael Darragh is Chloe’s niece.

Chris began by putting it to Chloe that the sport is very much on the up at the moment…