Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

The Boogie Bash

Community Hero 2026

Relay For Life

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

The Outlet

No non-compliances found in inspection of Cill Aoibhinn Community Group Home

HIQA has published a report following an inspection at a designated centre for people with disabilities in Donegal.

Cill Aoibhinn Community Group Home on the Lough Eske Road had six residents on the day of its inspection in February.

The centre was found to be fully compliant with all regulations.

The report note that service in the centre was of a good quality. Residents had many interests, and were supported by a familiar and consistent staff team who respected their rights and promoted their autonomy.

You can read the full report HERE

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

education Minister visit
News, Audio, Top Stories

Education Minister visit underway

22 May 2026
kylie
News, Audio

Donegal director of new Kylie documentary speaks of her ‘intoxicating energy’

22 May 2026
cherrymore
News, Top Stories

Cherrymore Kitchens and Bedrooms say they are assessing the damage following last night’s fire

22 May 2026
HIQA
News

No non-compliances found in inspection of Cill Aoibhinn Community Group Home

22 May 2026
Advertisement

Related News

education Minister visit
News, Audio, Top Stories

Education Minister visit underway

22 May 2026
kylie
News, Audio

Donegal director of new Kylie documentary speaks of her ‘intoxicating energy’

22 May 2026
cherrymore
News, Top Stories

Cherrymore Kitchens and Bedrooms say they are assessing the damage following last night’s fire

22 May 2026
HIQA
News

No non-compliances found in inspection of Cill Aoibhinn Community Group Home

22 May 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show | Friday | 22/05/26

22 May 2026
Greg Hughes POD
Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Podcast | Ep 20: Joe Decks – Vinyl, Vodka and Me

22 May 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube