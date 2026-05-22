No non-compliances found in inspection of Cill Aoibhinn Community Group Home

HIQA has published a report following an inspection at a designated centre for people with disabilities in Donegal.

Cill Aoibhinn Community Group Home on the Lough Eske Road had six residents on the day of its inspection in February.

The centre was found to be fully compliant with all regulations.

The report note that service in the centre was of a good quality. Residents had many interests, and were supported by a familiar and consistent staff team who respected their rights and promoted their autonomy.

You can read the full report HERE