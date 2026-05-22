Cherrymore Kitchens and Bedrooms say they are assessing the damage following last night’s fire

Cherrymore Kitchens and Bedrooms say they are assessing the extent of the damage caused to their Donegal Town headquarters, following an overnight fire. At the height of the blaze, there were six units and 58 fire service personnel on site.

In a statement today, they say no personnel were on-site at the time, and everyone is safe.

They’re thanking the emergency services for their swift response, and also acknowledging the help and support of Donegal Waste, the premises next door.

The R267 Ballyshannon Road has now re-opened.