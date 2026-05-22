Education Minister visit underway

The Education Minister has completed her first engagement during her visit to Donegal.

Hildegarde Naughton was given a 45-minute tour of St Eunan’s College, led by members of the Student Council.

The council has previously met the Minister and organised a petition after concerns were raised that the school, despite having planning permission due to expire next year, was not included in the Department of Education’s National Development Plan funding announcement in January.

The visit forms part of efforts to progress the project, with students hoping work can begin as soon as possible.

Incoming Head Boy Mark Reynolds says he would like to see construction begin before he finishes school next year:

Incoming Deputy Head Boy Colby Farrell says that, despite the efforts of staff and students to achieve the best possible outcomes in state examinations, it is not fair that he and his fellow students have to endure conditions which he believes are having a negative impact on their learning:

Darragh Curley is in Transition Year. He has a younger brother in the school who he hopes can benefit from the new build:

Last week, the Building Unit from the Department of Education carried out a 3.5-hour tour of the buildings at the school.

Principal Damien McCroary says a report from the inspection is expected next week.

He says that once the report is received, the school hopes a clear pathway forward can be established for the development of the project:

Chairperson of the Board of Management, Father Michael Carney, says that when he was principal in the 1990s, he engaged with the then Education Minister Micheál Martin to seek upgrades for the school:

This was the first stop in the Education Ministers Visit to Donegal today. She also visited Scoil Mhuire in Milford and is due to meet with Mulroy College, Milford.

Scoil Mhuire have been making calls for a new school building and a green space for the children to play in.

The concerns have been raised now for a number of years. The Principal, Sharon People says the visit was positive and Minister Naughton commended the work the staff were doing within the condition they had, especially in regard to children with special needs.

Ms People says their request for a new building was heard, and that the Department of Education with be in contact with them in the near future.

She added that she was grateful that the Minster has taken the time to visit the school.

In relation to St. Eunan’s College, Minister Naughton says she is listening to the concerns being raised by the students: