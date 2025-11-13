Road closures: Letterkenny, Burtonport and Keadue

Motorists are advised of a number of roadworks that underway today and due to begin next week.

Letterkenny, Burtonport and Kedue will be affected.

Works will begin today at St Eunan’s Court and St Eunan’s Terrace to install speed tables at three junctions.

Residents are advised to park elsewhere if they need to use their cars during daytime works.

Traffic management will be in place.

Additional works at the R250 and Convent Road junction will commence on Tuesday, from 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.

Traffic management will also be in place.

These works are expected to last three to four nights.

Resurfacing works are also set to get underway on the R259 road from Burtonport towards Keadue.

These works will begin at the junction with Pier Road and continue for approximately 800 metres, ending near the L-1483-1 junction close to the Old Hall.

They are due for completion by the end of business on Tuesday.

The road will be closed to traffic from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day during the works.

Diversion signage will be erected in Dungloe and at the Meenbannad junction on the R259.

Access to Pier Road will be available at all times from the Dungloe direction.

The Windy Hall road is also closed. Find out more HERE.