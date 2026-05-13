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Mac Lochlainn levels criticism at Government over energy prices

A Donegal TD has criticised the Government over energy policy during a sitting of the Dáil.

Pádraig Mac Lochlainn was speaking during a Private Members’ Motion put forward by his party last night.

Sinn Féin says the Electricity Regulation (Amendment) Bill 2026 is aimed at ensuring affordable energy for consumers.

Deputy Mac Lochlainn criticised the number of wind farms in Donegal that remain inactive while the Government continues to speak about wind energy projects.

He also claimed the region’s electricity infrastructure is not fit for purpose:

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