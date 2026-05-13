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Boil Water Notice issued for Pettigo

Uisce Éireann, following consultation with the HSE have issued a boil water notice for customers on the Pettigo Public Water Supply.

They say this is due to a deterioration in raw water quality affecting treatment at the Pettigo Water Treatment Plant.

Uisce Éireann advise that water must be boiled for:

•Drinking;

•Drinks made with water;

•Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating;

•Brushing of teeth;

•Making of ice – discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges. Make ice from cooled boiled water.

What actions should be taken:

•Use water prepared for drinking when preparing foods that will not be cooked (e.g. washing salads);

•Water can be used for personal hygiene, bathing and flushing of toilets but not for brushing teeth or gargling;

•Boil water by bringing to a vigorous, rolling boil (e.g. with an automatic kettle) and allow to cool. Cover and store in a refrigerator or cold place. Water from the hot tap is not safe to drink. Domestic water filters will not render water safe to drink;

•Caution should be taken when bathing children to ensure that they do not swallow the bathing water;

•Preparing Infant Formula: Where a Boil Water Notice is in place, you can prepare infant formula from tap water that has been boiled once (rolling boil for 1 minute) and cooled beforehand. Bottled water can also be used to make up infant formula. All bottled water, with the exception of natural mineral water, is regulated to the same standard as drinking water. It is best not to use bottled water labelled as ‘Natural Mineral Water’ as it can have high levels of sodium (salt) and other minerals, although it rarely does. ‘Natural Mineral Water’ can be used if no other water is available, for as short a time as possible, as it is important to keep babies hydrated. If bottled water is used to make up infant formula it should be boiled once (rolling boil for 1 minute), and cooled in the normal way. Ready-to-use formula that does not need added water can also be used.

Uisce Éireann are urging that care should be taken with boiled water to avoid burns and scalds as accidents can easily happen, especially with children.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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