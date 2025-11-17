Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Car Draw

Home for Christmas

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Two men arrested in Derry on drug charges

Police in Derry made two drug related arrests on Saturday.

Both men were detected around the Ringfort Road area.

The man was arrested on suspicion of possession and supply of a Class B controlled drug, as well as driving a motor vehicle without insurance or a licence.

Two mobile phones and a quantity of suspected cannabis were seized from the vehicle, as well as the vehicle itself, while another mobile phone and suspected Class B edibles were seized in a follow-up search of his house.

The man was later released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

Meanwhile, at around 8.40pm, officers on mobile patrol became concerned about the standard of driving of a grey Range Rover, which had turned onto Irish Street.

They attempted to stop the vehicle as it entered Dungiven Road, however, after slowing at the traffic lights, the vehicle drove on before pulling over on the Glendermott Road.

After speaking with the driver, who smelt strongly of cannabis, a vehicle search uncovered partially used drugs.

A positive preliminary drug test conducted at the scene by the District Support Team officers subsequently led to the 57-year-old man being arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B controlled drug and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

He was later released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Police 1
News, Top Stories

Two men arrested in Derry on drug charges

17 November 2025
online shopping black friday
News, Audio, Top Stories

Shoppers warned to be cautious this Black Friday

17 November 2025
Gritter
News

Gritters take to Donegal roads this morning

17 November 2025
Tory Island
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for Glenties MD to set up meeting with Tory Island co-op to discuss fire service

17 November 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Police 1
News, Top Stories

Two men arrested in Derry on drug charges

17 November 2025
online shopping black friday
News, Audio, Top Stories

Shoppers warned to be cautious this Black Friday

17 November 2025
Gritter
News

Gritters take to Donegal roads this morning

17 November 2025
Tory Island
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for Glenties MD to set up meeting with Tory Island co-op to discuss fire service

17 November 2025
Paul Sherwood Photographer paul@sherwood.ie 00 353 87 230 9096 Irish Hospice Foundation. November 2025
News

Irish Hospice Foundation calls on the people of Donegal to support Bereaved Children’s Awareness Week 2025

17 November 2025
Irish Water 1
News

Mains repair works may cause disruptions to Aughanursan water supply

17 November 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube