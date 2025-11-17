Two men arrested in Derry on drug charges

Police in Derry made two drug related arrests on Saturday.

Both men were detected around the Ringfort Road area.

The man was arrested on suspicion of possession and supply of a Class B controlled drug, as well as driving a motor vehicle without insurance or a licence.

Two mobile phones and a quantity of suspected cannabis were seized from the vehicle, as well as the vehicle itself, while another mobile phone and suspected Class B edibles were seized in a follow-up search of his house.

The man was later released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

Meanwhile, at around 8.40pm, officers on mobile patrol became concerned about the standard of driving of a grey Range Rover, which had turned onto Irish Street.

They attempted to stop the vehicle as it entered Dungiven Road, however, after slowing at the traffic lights, the vehicle drove on before pulling over on the Glendermott Road.

After speaking with the driver, who smelt strongly of cannabis, a vehicle search uncovered partially used drugs.

A positive preliminary drug test conducted at the scene by the District Support Team officers subsequently led to the 57-year-old man being arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B controlled drug and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

He was later released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.