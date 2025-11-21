Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Car Draw

Home for Christmas

Colouring Competition

Cavan Country Getaway

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Gritters to return to Donegal roads tomorrow morning


The following routes will be gritted from 6AM tomorrow morning.
01: National Primary North
02: National Primary Central
03: National Primary South
04: Inishowen South
05: Inishowen East
06: Inishowen West
07: Milford South
08: Milford North
09: Cill Ulta East
12: Binswilly
13: Stranorlar North
14: Stranorlar East
15: Stranorlar West
16: Donegal West
17: Donegal North
18: Donegal South
19: Donegal National Secondary
LT: Letterkenny Town
BT: Buncrana Town Council

Donegal County Council is urging drivers to assume that no road is ice free.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Gritter
News

Gritters to return to Donegal roads tomorrow morning

21 November 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

News, Sport, An Nuact and Obituaries – Friday, November 21st

21 November 2025
Screenshot 2025-11-20 183349
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC budget meeting adjourns until Wednesday December 3rd

21 November 2025
Donegal County Council, County House, Lifford
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal County Council Budget talks could be pushed to next week amid rates dispute

21 November 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Gritter
News

Gritters to return to Donegal roads tomorrow morning

21 November 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

News, Sport, An Nuact and Obituaries – Friday, November 21st

21 November 2025
Screenshot 2025-11-20 183349
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC budget meeting adjourns until Wednesday December 3rd

21 November 2025
Donegal County Council, County House, Lifford
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal County Council Budget talks could be pushed to next week amid rates dispute

21 November 2025
Candle
News, Top Stories

Derry crash victim named

21 November 2025
narwhal
News, Top Stories

New whale species for Ireland washes up in Donegal

21 November 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube