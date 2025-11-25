Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Gardaí investigating a jeep fire in Muff


Gardai are investigating an incident of criminal damage that occurred in Sappagh, Muff.

On Sunday last November, 23rd Gardaí were alerted to a Jeep on the side of the road which was on fire.

It was established that a piece of clothing had been set on fire and it was laid against the front windscreen of the jeep causing the windscreen to crack.

The jeep had broken down in that area the previous day.

Anyone with dash-cam footage between 9:30pm-10:10pm are asked to make it available to Buncrana Garda station on on 074-9320540 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

