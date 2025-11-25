Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Investigations continue into criminal damage in Straboe


Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage that occurred in the Straboe area of Buncrana.

During the incident a bedroom window was smashed alongside a window beside the front door.

This is believed to have happened between the hours of 10:30am on the 19th of November and 4pm on Thursday the 20th November.

No entry was gained to the property during the incident.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who saw anyone suspicious during that time period of contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074-9320540.

