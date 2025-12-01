Almost €71m announced for farmers in Donegal

Funding totalling nearly €71 million has been announced for Farmers in Donegal.

This has been confirmed by Minister for Agriculture, Martin Heydon.

The payments are to be delivered under a number of schemes to support the agriculture sector in rural Ireland.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon TD, has confirmed that the balancing payments under the 2025 Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS), Complementary Redistribution Income Support for Sustainability (CRISS) and Areas of Natural Constraints (ANC) schemes have commenced today along with payments under the Complementary Income Support for Young Farmers (CISYF).

The commencement of the BISS and CRISS balancing payments will bring the total paid, including CISYF, to €819 million with 116,681 farmers now in receipt of a payment under this scheme. This means that €281 million will issue to farmers from today in the form of a balancing payment, with 98.4% of eligible applicants now in receipt of a payment under this scheme.

Payments totalling €37 million have also issued to 96,000 farmers under the ANC scheme, bringing the total paid to €241 million with over 99% of eligible applicants now in receipt of a payment under this scheme.

Speaking on the payments Minister Heydon said: “The BISS, CRISS and ANC are designed to provide direct income support to Irish farmers to underpin their continued sustainability and viability. The €819 million, paid under the 2025 BISS and CRISS, and the €241 million paid under the 2025 ANC are vital supports for farm families across the Country and to the overall rural economy.”

The Minister also confirmed that payments under the 2025 Complementary Income Support for Young Farmers (CISYF) will also commence today with a total of €32 million being paid out under the scheme.

Minister Heydon said: “Supporting young people through the CISYF scheme helps to underpin generational renewal in the agriculture sector. I am pleased to see so many young farmers benefitting from the increased level of support available under the scheme in the current CAP to kick start their careers in farming.”

Minister Heydon added: “Payments will be visible in farmers’ bank accounts in the coming days and my Department will continue to process, as a matter of urgency, all remaining cases for payment as any outstanding queries are addressed.”

The Minister urged any farmers who have outstanding queries to respond to his department as soon as possible to facilitate payment.

Farmers wishing to contact the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine regarding their BISS or CISYF payment can ring the Direct Payments Helpline at 057-8674422. Farmers can also submit any queries they may have online via https://agfood.agriculture.gov.ie/sso-auth-ui-applicant/#/login, where a detailed breakdown of payments can also be accessed.