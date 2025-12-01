Finn Harps and Derry City get dates for first league games in 2026

The League of Ireland has confirmed the key dates for the 2026 season schedule.

Finn Harps will open their SSE Airtricity League campaign on Friday, February 13, 2026.

Derry City will see their first action in the Premier Division on Friday, February 6.

Before that City will have the President’s Cup against Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium on Saturday 31st January 2026 with a 5.00 pm kick-off.

The fixture list for the Premier Division and the First Division will be published on December 16th.

The Sports Direct FAI Cup Final will be on Sunday, November 8th at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.