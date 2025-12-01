Masked man sought after indecent exposure in Derry

Police are seeking information in relation to a masked man who indecently exposed himself in public in Derry.

The incident happened at around 9:45pm on Sunday, 2 November, in the Slievemore Park area.

Since the incident occurred, officers have increased patrols in the area as they conduct enquiries, which have included an extensive review of camera footage from the area, including CCTV, and speaking with residents through house-to-house enquiries.

The man in question is described as being approximately five foot six inches tall, of a “small, solid build,” and was wearing a balaclava, a black hooded jacket and black trousers.

He is reported to have left the area at around 10pm, walking across the grass area toward the entrance of Slievemore Park.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area to consider whether they witnessed any suspicious activity between 9:30pm and 10pm that night.

They are also asking anyone with relevant camera or dashcam footage, or anyone with information about this incident or others of a similar nature, to come forward.