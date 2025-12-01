Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
The Nine ’til Noon Show  – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

Suckler farmer Jim McLaughlin joins Greg to discuss the negative impact he feels the Mercosur deal will have on Irish farmers. Lisa is looking to track down a Donegal lady called Allamah who supported her daughter at the scene of a recent crash and Farmer Charles has his say on the Mercosur deal:

Donegal County Council CEO John McLaughlin pays tribute to former County Manager Michael McLoone who passed away at the weekend, Rosa Glackin encourages those in need to avail of the services of St Vincent de Paul and we discuss if intercounty football managers should be paid:

We chat to former boxer Kenneth Egan who is 15 years sober and giving a talk in Donegal later this month, MEP Cynthia Ní Mhurchú discusses a 69% increase in people jailed for breaching domestic abuse orders, a listener says he wont support the GAA until players are paid and we have details of postage deadlines ahead of Christmas:

Top Stories

police
News, Top Stories

Masked man sought after indecent exposure in Derry

1 December 2025
mmc obit
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council CEO and Taoiseach pay tribute to Michael McLoone

1 December 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

1 December 2025
farm famers sheep
Top Stories, News

Almost €71m announced for farmers in Donegal

1 December 2025
