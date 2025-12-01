Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Repairs underway after mechanical issue disrupts West Donegal water supply

Uisce Éireann crews are working to restore water supply to Crolly, Annagry, Loughanure, Ranafast, and surrounding areas this afternoon.

A mechanical issue at Crolly Water Treatment Plant, discovered during essential maintenance, caused reservoir levels to fall, affecting homes and businesses on the Na Rosa Regional Public Water Supply Scheme.

The utility says crews are working as quickly as possible to resolve the problem.

Repairs are expected to be complete by 6pm, but it may take two to three hours for supply to fully return, especially for customers on higher ground or at the end of the network.

post office
News, Top Stories

UK post office Horizon scandal investigation considers corporate manslaughter charges

1 December 2025
Uisce Éireann works (1)
News

Repairs underway after mechanical issue disrupts West Donegal water supply

1 December 2025
police
News, Top Stories

Masked man sought after indecent exposure in Derry

1 December 2025
mmc obit
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council CEO and Taoiseach pay tribute to Michael McLoone

1 December 2025
