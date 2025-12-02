Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Car Draw

Home for Christmas

Colouring Competition

Cavan Country Getaway

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Malin Head records top wind speeds for month of November

November was particularly windy in Donegal, according to Met Éireann’s monthly climate statement.

Malin Head weather station recorded the highest number of days with gales, the strongest gales, and the highest gust and mean wind speed.

Across the board, the number of days with gales ranged from zero at a few stations to eight days at Malin Head.

The number of days with strong gales ranged from zero at most stations to two days at Mace Head, Co. Galway, and one day at Malin Head.

Both the month’s highest gust and highest 10-minute mean wind speed were reported at Malin Head on Thursday the 27th.

The highest gust was 62 knots or 115 km/h, while the month’s highest 10-minute mean wind speed was 45 knots or 83 km/h.

The full report can be read HERE.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Gritter
News

Gritting to resume through Donegal this evening and tomorrow morning

2 December 2025
DCB
News, Audio, Top Stories

New DCB legislation given Government approval

2 December 2025
wind windy warning weather (1)
News, Top Stories

Malin Head records top wind speeds for month of November

2 December 2025
Dump 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Only 13% of historic dumps in Donegal have been submitted for EPA certification

2 December 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Gritter
News

Gritting to resume through Donegal this evening and tomorrow morning

2 December 2025
DCB
News, Audio, Top Stories

New DCB legislation given Government approval

2 December 2025
wind windy warning weather (1)
News, Top Stories

Malin Head records top wind speeds for month of November

2 December 2025
Dump 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Only 13% of historic dumps in Donegal have been submitted for EPA certification

2 December 2025
ATU Logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

ATU allocated €10.5 million for enhancement projects across all campuses

2 December 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

2 December 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube