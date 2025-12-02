Malin Head records top wind speeds for month of November

November was particularly windy in Donegal, according to Met Éireann’s monthly climate statement.

Malin Head weather station recorded the highest number of days with gales, the strongest gales, and the highest gust and mean wind speed.

Across the board, the number of days with gales ranged from zero at a few stations to eight days at Malin Head.

The number of days with strong gales ranged from zero at most stations to two days at Mace Head, Co. Galway, and one day at Malin Head.

Both the month’s highest gust and highest 10-minute mean wind speed were reported at Malin Head on Thursday the 27th.

The highest gust was 62 knots or 115 km/h, while the month’s highest 10-minute mean wind speed was 45 knots or 83 km/h.

The full report can be read HERE.