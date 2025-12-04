Donegal County Council approves 2026 Budget with 0% Commercial Rate increase

Donegal County Council has passed a budget for the year 2026, which omits any increase in commercial rates.

The motion with a 0% increase in commercial rates was proposed by Cllr Michael McBride.

A counter motion, tabled by Cllr Ciaran Brogan, was defeated by 20 votes to 15 with one abstention, allowing for Cllr McBride’s motion to carry.

This will now see the original budget proposal of €224m reduced in multiple areas including Tidy Towns spending, Climate Action and Housing Maintenance.

The council’s 3-year capital budget is set to be debated at a later time.