Evening gritting scheduled for Inishowen East’s Route 5

One route on Donegal’s Winter Maintenance Programme is to be treated this evening.
From 6 o’clock, gritters will take to Route 5 in Inishowen East.
Donegal County Council is reminding drivers to assume that no road is ice-free.
