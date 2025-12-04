Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Evening gritting scheduled for Inishowen East’s Route 5

One route on Donegal’s Winter Maintenance Programme is to be treated this evening.

From 6 o’clock, gritters will take to Route 5 in Inishowen East.

Donegal County Council is reminding drivers to assume that no road is ice-free.

county house lifford
News, Top Stories

Donegal County Council approves 2026 Budget with 0% Commercial Rate increase

4 December 2025
Gritter
News

Gritting Update: More Donegal routes to be treated from 7pm

4 December 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituary Notices – Thursday, December 4th

4 December 2025
594977180_1158355836475668_5128512114476073372_n
News, Top Stories

DSDC urges visitors to use cemetery bins properly to keep graves tidy and respectful

4 December 2025
