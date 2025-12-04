Western Investment Fund hits 50th MedTech investment

The Western Development Commission has reached a milestone with its 50th MedTech and Life Sciences investment, highlighting the West and Northwest of Ireland as a centre for medical innovation.

Over 25 years, the Western Investment Fund has supported companies in the region that have generated €1.7 billion in revenues, created nearly 6,000 jobs, and developed technologies improving the lives of millions worldwide.

CEO Allan Mulrooney says this achievement showcases how patient, region-focused investment is driving healthcare innovation and boosting the local economy.