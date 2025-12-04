Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Western Investment Fund hits 50th MedTech investment

The Western Development Commission has reached a milestone with its 50th MedTech and Life Sciences investment, highlighting the West and Northwest of Ireland as a centre for medical innovation.

Over 25 years, the Western Investment Fund has supported companies in the region that have generated €1.7 billion in revenues, created nearly 6,000 jobs, and developed technologies improving the lives of millions worldwide.

CEO Allan Mulrooney says this achievement showcases how patient, region-focused investment is driving healthcare innovation and boosting the local economy.

county house lifford
News, Top Stories

Donegal County Council approves 2026 Budget with 0% Commercial Rate increase

4 December 2025
Gritter
News

Gritting Update: More Donegal routes to be treated from 7pm

4 December 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituary Notices – Thursday, December 4th

4 December 2025
594977180_1158355836475668_5128512114476073372_n
News, Top Stories

DSDC urges visitors to use cemetery bins properly to keep graves tidy and respectful

4 December 2025
