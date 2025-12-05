Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Coláiste Mhuire seeks legal advice after racist content circulated online

Coláiste Mhuire in Loughanure say they are now seeking legal advice after fake images were created and shared online.

The picture features two masked men, wearing camouflage and holding guns at the front door of the Irish language school.

In a statement shared on their social media, a spokesperson said that the racist tone of the content was both sad and shameful.

The school reiterated its position as a non-denominational college where all are welcome to attend.

The statement in full can be found online.

