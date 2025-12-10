DLCSP raises policing concerns to Justice Minister

The new Donegal Local Community Safety Partnership met with the Justice Minister last Friday.

The group has been established to replace the former Joint Policing Committee.

At the meeting with Jim O’Callaghan, the group raised a number of local issues, including the need for new Garda buildings, barracks opening times, and the need for a community policing programme.

Chairperson Cllr Gerry McMonagle says they also discussed the need for an additional Superintendent to be appointed to Letterkenny, and that the meeting was very forward thinking.

Cllr McMonagle added crime prevention is also key: