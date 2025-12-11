Podcast: Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

We have a discussion on giving gifts to teachers at Christmas and explore if its right or wrong, we hear how 37 cases were referred to the Office of the Police Ombudsman Fiosrú in 2024 and Paul Walsh tells Greg how he was scammed out of 10,000 euro from his Revolut account:

Caller Luke discusses how he and his partner lost hundreds of euro in a Revolut scam and we discuss US proposals to see 5 years social media history of prospective Irish tourists:

David Foley is in studio to answer listener’s questions on complimentary medicines, we hear how boffins at the ATU are helping to maintain clean water supplies in Uganda and the why the INTO is against changes to the Assessment of Needs system: