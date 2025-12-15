Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
The Nine ’til Noon Show  – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

CEO of the Irish Fish Processors and Exporters Association, Brendan Byrne discusses a decision from the EU Commission to decrease Irish Fishing quotas by approximately 57,000 tonnes which has been described as a betrayal. Jimmy Stafford and  Leonard Watson join Greg to remind listeners that Letterkenny is open for business this Christmas:

As we build up to Christmas, in this hour we cross to Lee Gooch at the Deele College in Raphoe to chat to teachers and hear live performances from students:

There’s more from Deele College before we chat to Claire McCaul from the ATU – she has one an award from the RSA for a week long initiative she organised promoting road safety. We speak to Donegal people caught up in the mass shooting on Bondi beach – Nathan from Burtonport who helped get people to safety as the shooters were active and Michelle who had just left the beach before the shooting began. In the last part of the show we give away 1000 euro and cross the Ardara where the search continues for a 500,000 lotto winner:

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

15 December 2025
violence against women domestic abuse
News, Top Stories

Over €100,000 allocated to expand domestic, sexual and gender-based violence services in Donegal

15 December 2025
National Lottery
News, Audio, Top Stories

National Lottery launches urgent appeal to find winner of €500,000

15 December 2025
derry missing
News, Top Stories

Police in Derry growing concerned for missing man

15 December 2025
Advertisement

