Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

We hear of the next steps in a campaign to retain Carndonagh Court House and to bring it, and other court houses in the county, back into use for court sittings. We chat to the head of the National Ambulance Services locally over national newspaper claims that people are often using ambulances as taxis – John Joe McGowan says that’s not his experience:

We have this weeks Community Garda Information including a feature on advice for Christmas:

There conversation and live music from they very popular father and daughter duo Hugh P and Maria Doherty, we hear how personality traits can effect live expectancy and we learn of Jane Austin’s connections to Donegal: