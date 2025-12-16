Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon

We hear of the next steps in a campaign to retain Carndonagh Court House and to bring it, and other court houses in the county, back into use for court sittings. We chat to the head of the National Ambulance Services locally over national newspaper claims that people are often using ambulances as taxis – John Joe McGowan says that’s not his experience:

We have this weeks Community Garda Information including a feature on advice for Christmas:

There conversation and live music from they very popular father and daughter duo Hugh P and Maria Doherty, we hear how personality traits can effect live expectancy and we learn of Jane Austin’s connections to Donegal:

Gritter
News

Donegal roads to be gritted this afternoon

16 December 2025
Pic 7
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Food Response Network unveils first Strategic Plan amid rising food poverty

16 December 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

16 December 2025
Fergus McGroary
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardaí warns public to stay safe during festive season by planning night out

16 December 2025
