Business Matters – Ep 275: Donegal Sea Salt is making waves

In this week’s Business Matters, Chris Ashmore has been finding out more about a great little Donegal business that is expanding rapidly and which looks to have a bright future.

Donegal Sea Salt, based in Cranford, is making waves, and has won a number of awards, most the most recent being at the Donegal Enterprise Awards where it was named as the Best Start Up Business for 2025.

Located on the shores of Mulroy Bay, it’s a wonderful example of using a natural product and bringing it to the market.

Chris paid a trip to Donegal Sea Salt which is run by John Slater and his partner Caroline, to get a first hand view of how he extracts the water from the sea and how it then evaporates to produce the clear white sea salt which is a premium product and indeed one that is becoming increasingly popular.