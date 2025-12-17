Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine til Noon Show


The Nine til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

We are live from City of Derry Airport this morning as we built up to Home for Christmas. In the first hour we host a debate between Senator Niall Blaney and Deputy Charles Ward on the effectiveness of the DCB scheme – we also chat to Andrew Flemming of FNW and former president of Derry Chamber of Commerce:

Derry Airport’s head of security Tracy Duffy and Maressa McWilliams, Senior Marketing Executive chat about the airport and its growth, Mary Coyle discusses the spike in families needing help at Christmas and later our Home for Christmas winners Brenden and Bernadette Devine chat to Greg as they await the arrival, from Australia of the there daughter Claire and family:

We hear about a fund and awareness raising event from Pieta, Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher has his say on the future leadership of the Party, Chris has business news and there’s a reminder of the dangers of carbon monoxide:

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine til Noon Show

17 December 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Serious road traffic collision in Belleek near Donegal border

17 December 2025
michael harkin
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal family shares warning after carbon monoxide tragedy ahead of wedding

17 December 2025
ballyliffin
News, Audio, Top Stories

Smaller towns need to be prioritised in Active Travel allocations – Mc Dermott

17 December 2025
Related News

