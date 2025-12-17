Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine til Noon Show



We are live from City of Derry Airport this morning as we built up to Home for Christmas. In the first hour we host a debate between Senator Niall Blaney and Deputy Charles Ward on the effectiveness of the DCB scheme – we also chat to Andrew Flemming of FNW and former president of Derry Chamber of Commerce:

Derry Airport’s head of security Tracy Duffy and Maressa McWilliams, Senior Marketing Executive chat about the airport and its growth, Mary Coyle discusses the spike in families needing help at Christmas and later our Home for Christmas winners Brenden and Bernadette Devine chat to Greg as they await the arrival, from Australia of the there daughter Claire and family:

We hear about a fund and awareness raising event from Pieta, Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher has his say on the future leadership of the Party, Chris has business news and there’s a reminder of the dangers of carbon monoxide: