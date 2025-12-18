Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Podcast: Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

Roisin Kelly from Mary’s Meal talks of an increase in calls from people seeking meals this Christmas, we hear more on how Little Angels School is to come under the patronage of the ETB and Ciaran Doherty of Nancy’s Bar chats about a video they have released to highlight loneliness: 

We cross the Brussels were Irish famers have joined a mass protest over the Mercosur deal and we discuss new rules governing short term letting:

Paula Leonard discusses her Brain Freeze awareness campaign to highlight Alcohol Related Brain Injury, there’s a warning over drug use in Derry and we join Sinead Black at the Dungloe Community Hospital to sample their Christmas cheer:

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

18 December 2025
Garda Road Closed 1
News, Top Stories

Man arrested after woman dies in N2 crash in County Monaghan

18 December 2025
Drug Seizures
News, Top Stories

Two men arrested after Derry drug seizure

18 December 2025
ESRI
News, Audio, Top Stories

Households will be worse off because of Budget 2026 – ESRI

18 December 2025
Advertisement

