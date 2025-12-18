Podcast: Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday's show:

Roisin Kelly from Mary’s Meal talks of an increase in calls from people seeking meals this Christmas, we hear more on how Little Angels School is to come under the patronage of the ETB and Ciaran Doherty of Nancy’s Bar chats about a video they have released to highlight loneliness:

We cross the Brussels were Irish famers have joined a mass protest over the Mercosur deal and we discuss new rules governing short term letting:

Paula Leonard discusses her Brain Freeze awareness campaign to highlight Alcohol Related Brain Injury, there’s a warning over drug use in Derry and we join Sinead Black at the Dungloe Community Hospital to sample their Christmas cheer: