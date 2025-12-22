Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine ’til Noon Show – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon

Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

We enter Christmas week with lots of chat and music – we kick off with news of vandalism to Bunrana’s Christmas Tree, a caller describes how he and his wife were asked to leave their property, as he sees it, unfairly and we conduct the Friends of Letterkenny Christmas Draw:

The Current Mary From Dungloe, and very talented singer Ellie Ward is on with Greg next to perform two songs. Next up its the Encore Tir Chonnail Choir performing live:

The super talented Rosses Community School Choir are in studio before we are ‘Talking History’ with Dr Joe Kelly – our focus being prolific hymn writer Cecil Francis Alexander. We wrap up the hour with more live music this time from Sarah Arnold from Frosses: