Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Car Draw

Colouring Competition

Cavan Country Getaway

The Outlet

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

 


The Nine ’til Noon Show  – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

We enter Christmas week with lots of chat and music – we kick off with news of vandalism to Bunrana’s Christmas Tree, a caller describes how he and his wife were asked to leave their property, as he sees it, unfairly and we conduct the Friends of Letterkenny Christmas Draw:

The Current Mary From Dungloe, and very talented singer Ellie Ward is on with Greg next to perform two songs. Next up its the Encore Tir Chonnail Choir performing live:

The super talented Rosses Community School Choir are in studio before we are ‘Talking History’ with Dr Joe Kelly – our focus being prolific hymn writer Cecil Francis Alexander. We wrap up the hour with more live music this time from Sarah Arnold from Frosses:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Airport Survey
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minister launches survey regarding the proposed Derry – Dublin air service

22 December 2025
Garda Roads Policing
Top Stories, News

Motorist detected travelling at 144km/h in Fahan

22 December 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

22 December 2025
garda
News, Top Stories

Gardai attend early morning incident in Letterkenny

22 December 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Airport Survey
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minister launches survey regarding the proposed Derry – Dublin air service

22 December 2025
Garda Roads Policing
Top Stories, News

Motorist detected travelling at 144km/h in Fahan

22 December 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

22 December 2025
garda
News, Top Stories

Gardai attend early morning incident in Letterkenny

22 December 2025
FOCUS Emma
News, Audio, Top Stories

Focus Ireland calls for concerted push to end child homelessness for good

22 December 2025
News, Top Stories

20% of patients without beds this morning were in the North West

22 December 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube