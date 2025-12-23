Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

It’s another Christmas Nine Til Noon Show Special! In this hour we have the latest appeals and information in Community Garda Information and then its on to live music! Mark O’Donnell from Glenties:

We have some great giveaways for listeners before we chat the Without Willow who perform live. Next up its the excellent Mathew Crampsie before we are joined by the Letterkenny University Hospital Choir:

There’s more from the LUH Choir before Greg is joined by the very talented Simon McAodhe from Gweedore. Next up we have a chat with Daniel O’Donnell and give away a car worth over 35k!!:

eoin o broin show
News, Audio, Top Stories

SF say government housing targets must be increased

23 December 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

23 December 2025
Screenshot 2025-12-23 121538
News, Audio

Friends of the Elderly encourages people to visit elderly friends and neighbours

23 December 2025
Christmas Greetings
News

Donegal County Council celebrates diaspora connections in festive message

23 December 2025
Advertisement

