Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine til Noon Show


The Nine til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

It’s Christmas Eve and we have a packed show of live music and craic! We start with live music from Tori and Richard Gilpin, our Christmas quiz and more live music with Trudy and Cian O’Donnell:

We chat to Bishop Niall Coll and The Right Reverend Andrew Forrester before there’s a live performance from the Donegal Youth Orchestra: 

We have more music from the Donegal Youth Orchestra before more lucky listeners win prizes in our Christmas quiz. Next up its Bri Carr and the Lurgybrack NS Lunchtime choir and we finish up with the Highland Radio Choir!:

Top Stories

AW189
News

Bristow Ireland release further detail on new Coastguard aircraft

24 December 2025
Screenshot 2025-12-24 125008
News, Audio, Top Stories

Santa’s journey around the world underway, and you can track it live

24 December 2025
letterkenny university hospital
News, Top Stories

Hospital overcrowding eases as HSE continues to deal with flu

24 December 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine til Noon Show

24 December 2025
