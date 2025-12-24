Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine til Noon Show



If you missed Wednesday's live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

It’s Christmas Eve and we have a packed show of live music and craic! We start with live music from Tori and Richard Gilpin, our Christmas quiz and more live music with Trudy and Cian O’Donnell:

We chat to Bishop Niall Coll and The Right Reverend Andrew Forrester before there’s a live performance from the Donegal Youth Orchestra:

We have more music from the Donegal Youth Orchestra before more lucky listeners win prizes in our Christmas quiz. Next up its Bri Carr and the Lurgybrack NS Lunchtime choir and we finish up with the Highland Radio Choir!: