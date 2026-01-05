Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Cavan Country Getaway

The Outlet

Podcast Monday’s The Greg Hughes Show

 


The Greg Hughes Show is broadcast live each weekday from 9am to 11am – It’s our mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

In this hour we discuss the long term future of rural schools in Donegal ahead of a meeting on the future of Fintra NS later this week. Dr Peter O’Rourke has concerns over who benefits from Slaintecare, we discuss bottle banks overflowing and Minister Sean Canney, with responsibility for road safety, discusses what he will do to reduce deaths on our roads:

We ask why are fuel prices still rising, The Council’s Bryan Cannon discusses the local authorities response to the wintry weather, our Monday focus is on women’s soccer and we get listener’s views on the US action in Venezuela:

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Irish Road Victims
News

IRVA concerned at TDs comments on drink driving

5 January 2026
thumbnail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Public meeting on declining numbers at Fintra School

5 January 2026
Downings 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Meehan welcomes progress on Downings Activity Centre plan

5 January 2026
Derry runway snow
News, Top Stories

Some flights delayed and cancelled at City of Derry Airport

5 January 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Irish Road Victims
News

IRVA concerned at TDs comments on drink driving

5 January 2026
thumbnail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Public meeting on declining numbers at Fintra School

5 January 2026
Downings 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Meehan welcomes progress on Downings Activity Centre plan

5 January 2026
Derry runway snow
News, Top Stories

Some flights delayed and cancelled at City of Derry Airport

5 January 2026
candle
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal among counties with most workplace fatalities last year

5 January 2026
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s The Greg Hughes Show

5 January 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube