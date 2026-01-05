Podcast Monday’s The Greg Hughes Show



The Greg Hughes Show is broadcast live each weekday from 9am to 11am – It’s our mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

In this hour we discuss the long term future of rural schools in Donegal ahead of a meeting on the future of Fintra NS later this week. Dr Peter O’Rourke has concerns over who benefits from Slaintecare, we discuss bottle banks overflowing and Minister Sean Canney, with responsibility for road safety, discusses what he will do to reduce deaths on our roads:

We ask why are fuel prices still rising, The Council’s Bryan Cannon discusses the local authorities response to the wintry weather, our Monday focus is on women’s soccer and we get listener’s views on the US action in Venezuela: