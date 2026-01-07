Podcast: Wednesday’s The Greg Hughes Show



The Greg Hughes Show is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 11am ! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

We chat to Cormac who believes a good new year’s resolution would be people being more mannerly and courteous. Noleen Devenney from the Donegal Rape Crisis Centre discusses the controversy over people creating fake intimate imagers on AI platform Grok. Later we discuss the likelihood of the Mercosur Deal finally being approved and if Ireland will back it:

Brian questions why people use AI to make inappropriate images of others when they could choose not to, a listener says she finds people unmannerly on a daily basis, there’s advice if you are planning a holiday, we hear a Cllrs claims that the HSE is moving to a private model in terms of homecare packages and we discuss Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA):