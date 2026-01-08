Business Matters – Ep 278: Dr. Siobhan Murray, Blue Poppy Dentistry and Orthodontics

On Business Matters this week Chris’s Ashmore’s guest is Dr. Siobhan Murray, the founder of Blue Poppy Dentistry and Orthodontics.

A native of Omagh and a graduate of Trinity College, Dublin, she opened her first practice in Donegal Town in 2010. Then in 2019 a second practice was opened on the Pearse Road in Letterkenny.

The company has grown over the years expanding the range of treatments and using the very latest technology.

And shortly they will open a third premises, this one being in the Letterkenny Shopping Centre, where there will be considerable passing footfall and people will be able to see just what they offer.

In this interview, Dr. Siobhan talks about a range of matters, including the ever-evolving advances in technology and the positive impact that this has had on the sector, her great team, fashion trends, and the risks associated with going for dental related treatment abroad.

You can listen to the full episode here: