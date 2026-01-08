Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Podcast: Thursday’s The Greg Hughes Show


The Greg Hughes Show is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 11am. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

Sinn Fein Finance Spokesperson Pearse Doherty accuses the Government of broken promises inflation and calls for the introduction of cost of living measures, we chat to Barry Molloy from Glenswilly GAA Club over dog fowling and we chat to the owner of Johnny’s Ranch as he battles the Council to retain his business spot in Ramelton:

WE hear how house prices continue to rise in Donegal albeit at a slower pace, there’s reaction to Ireland’s plans to vote against the EU/Mercosur deal, Shannen cast an eye over Social Media trends and Chris Ashmore joins Greg for some business news:

Fr edward eddie gallagher
News, Top Stories

650 of communications being trawled through by police in Edward Gallagher case

8 January 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Thursday’s The Greg Hughes Show

8 January 2026
kilrossrory
News, Audio, Top Stories

McGowan urges patience at Kilross Junction as Uisce Eireann works continue

8 January 2026
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Top Stories, Audio, Business Matters, Playback

Business Matters – Ep 278: Dr. Siobhan Murray, Blue Poppy Dentistry and Orthodontics

8 January 2026
