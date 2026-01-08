Podcast: Thursday’s The Greg Hughes Show



Sinn Fein Finance Spokesperson Pearse Doherty accuses the Government of broken promises inflation and calls for the introduction of cost of living measures, we chat to Barry Molloy from Glenswilly GAA Club over dog fowling and we chat to the owner of Johnny’s Ranch as he battles the Council to retain his business spot in Ramelton:

WE hear how house prices continue to rise in Donegal albeit at a slower pace, there’s reaction to Ireland’s plans to vote against the EU/Mercosur deal, Shannen cast an eye over Social Media trends and Chris Ashmore joins Greg for some business news: