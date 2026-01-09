Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Parents of late Leona Harper make fresh plea for a public inquiry

The parents of the late Leona Harper, who was one of ten people who died in the Creeslough explosion, has made a fresh call to the Government to establish an independent public inquiry into what happened that day.

An investigation file into the tragedy was forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions last September, however, no official explanation has yet been given for the cause.

Last month, Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan ruled out an immediate public inquiry into the Creeslough tragedy.

Leona Harper was 14 years old when she died, and she would have been celebrating her 18th birthday today.

Her father, Hugh says today is an especially difficult day for his family:

