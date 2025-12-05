Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Juistice Minister rules out immediate public inquiry into the Creeslough tragedy

Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan has ruled out an immediate public inquiry into the Creeslough tragedy.

Speaking to Highland Radio News in Letterkenny this morning, he said his view is justice isn’t delivered through inquiries, and if there is a prospect of one or more prosecutions, that should be the focus.

Minister O’Callaghan also visited Buncrana and Carndonagh today, where he confirmed a new garda station is to be provided for the town………..

Pic – Minister Jim O’Callaghan with Inishowen MD Leas Cathaoirleach Cllr Fionan Bradley and Minister Charlie McConalogue. From Cllr Bradley’s FB page

 

