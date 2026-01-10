Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Cavan Country Getaway

The Outlet

Glenfin win Tir Chonaill Ladies Gulf Tournament in Dubai

Two Donegal teams travelled to Dubai this weekend to complete in Donegal Dubai’s Tir Chonaill Ladies Gulf Games.

St Eunan’s and Glenfin’s Senior Ladies Teams made up three of the teams competing in the 8-team tournament this morning.

After a brilliant tournament, organised by Letterkenny men Conor Gibbons and Sean McFadden, it was Glenfin who emerged victorious in the final against St. Eunan’s.

The other teams competing in the nine-a-side tournament were Juimerah Gaels, Laochra Gaels, Sharjah Gaels and Kerry Middle-East.

All games took place in The Sevens Stadium in Dubai and it was run by Donegal Dubai GAA.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Stephen McCahill
News, Audio, Top Stories

Stephen McCahill remembered as a devoted husband, father and businessman

10 January 2026
New Irish passport Europe
News, Audio

Almost 13,000 Irish passports recalled following printing error

10 January 2026
Preferred travel route for attendees as per Garda instructions. Please obey the rules of the road. Please follow the Garda instructions. Drive safe.
News, Audio, Top Stories

Thousands of farmers to meet in Athlone for protest over Mercosur trade deal

10 January 2026
North-Atlantic-Right-Whale
News, Top Stories

Rare whale first discovered in Donegal spotted in the US

10 January 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Stephen McCahill
News, Audio, Top Stories

Stephen McCahill remembered as a devoted husband, father and businessman

10 January 2026
New Irish passport Europe
News, Audio

Almost 13,000 Irish passports recalled following printing error

10 January 2026
Preferred travel route for attendees as per Garda instructions. Please obey the rules of the road. Please follow the Garda instructions. Drive safe.
News, Audio, Top Stories

Thousands of farmers to meet in Athlone for protest over Mercosur trade deal

10 January 2026
North-Atlantic-Right-Whale
News, Top Stories

Rare whale first discovered in Donegal spotted in the US

10 January 2026
derrycourthouse
News, Top Stories

Four people charged to court following discovery of cannabis factory in Derry

10 January 2026
Donegal County Council Logo (high resolution)
News, Top Stories

Curraghamone to Drumboe back road impassable due to ice

10 January 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube