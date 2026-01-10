Glenfin win Tir Chonaill Ladies Gulf Tournament in Dubai

Two Donegal teams travelled to Dubai this weekend to complete in Donegal Dubai’s Tir Chonaill Ladies Gulf Games.

St Eunan’s and Glenfin’s Senior Ladies Teams made up three of the teams competing in the 8-team tournament this morning.

After a brilliant tournament, organised by Letterkenny men Conor Gibbons and Sean McFadden, it was Glenfin who emerged victorious in the final against St. Eunan’s.

The other teams competing in the nine-a-side tournament were Juimerah Gaels, Laochra Gaels, Sharjah Gaels and Kerry Middle-East.

All games took place in The Sevens Stadium in Dubai and it was run by Donegal Dubai GAA.