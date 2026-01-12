Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
The Greg Hughes Show is broadcast live each weekday from 9am to 11am – It’s our mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

 

In part one we discuss a rat infestation in Strabane which is troubling local residents, veteran fisherman Michael Cavanagh talk the science of quotas and the future of the industry and we hear why a The Local Youth and Family Resources group turned down a donation in the hundreds:

Donegal parents are being asked to have their say on the new Children’s Hospice planned for Castlebar, Kevin is frustrated over the construction work at Farhill Lodge in Dungloe, Influencer Paddy Browne discusses the complicated route to an ADHD diagnosis as an adult and we launch the Highland Radio Hospitality Awards 2026:

Top Stories

letterkenny university hospital
News, Top Stories

LUH remains extremely busy as INMO expresses concerns at ED overcrowding nationally

12 January 2026
poots
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tributes paid in NI Assembly to Joe Byrne and Mary Bradley

12 January 2026
lyfs
News, Audio, Top Stories

LYFS says it could not accept conditional donation

12 January 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s The Greg Hughes Show

12 January 2026
