Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2026

Cavan Country Getaway

The Outlet

New Donegal Guide launched with a digital map

A new Donegal Guide digital map has been launched so that locals and tourists can find all the best spots that Donegal has to offer.

The Donegal guide was created by local ladies Sarah Doherty and Hannah Healy.

 

There are over 275+ pinned locations so far, covering food, coffee, pubs, hikes and walks, things to do, beaches and Wild Atlantic Way signs.

John Breslin caught up with one of the creators Hannah Healy on Around the Northwest to talk about the new map.

Link to the map:

https://www.google.com/maps/d/viewer?mid=1WE27l1YJCf_F5Nr84ECAkfXQcoeJPc8&usp=sharing

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Charles Ward Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘People with disabilities facing increased isolation during cold weather’ – Deputy Ward

13 January 2026
Donegal County Council Logo (high resolution)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Concerns raised over road gritting after Donegal County Council lorry went off road

13 January 2026
IMG_6911
News, Around the Northwest, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

New Donegal Guide launched with a digital map

13 January 2026
Gritter
News, Top Stories

Donegal routes to be gritted today

13 January 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Charles Ward Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘People with disabilities facing increased isolation during cold weather’ – Deputy Ward

13 January 2026
Donegal County Council Logo (high resolution)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Concerns raised over road gritting after Donegal County Council lorry went off road

13 January 2026
IMG_6911
News, Around the Northwest, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

New Donegal Guide launched with a digital map

13 January 2026
Gritter
News, Top Stories

Donegal routes to be gritted today

13 January 2026
inmo
News, Top Stories

803 without beds in hospitals nationwide today according to INMO

13 January 2026
Screenshot 2026-01-13 121257
News, Audio, Top Stories

Internet Safety Workshop tonight in Donegal Town

13 January 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube