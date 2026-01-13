New Donegal Guide launched with a digital map

A new Donegal Guide digital map has been launched so that locals and tourists can find all the best spots that Donegal has to offer.

The Donegal guide was created by local ladies Sarah Doherty and Hannah Healy.

There are over 275+ pinned locations so far, covering food, coffee, pubs, hikes and walks, things to do, beaches and Wild Atlantic Way signs.

John Breslin caught up with one of the creators Hannah Healy on Around the Northwest to talk about the new map.

Link to the map:

https://www.google.com/maps/d/viewer?mid=1WE27l1YJCf_F5Nr84ECAkfXQcoeJPc8&usp=sharing