Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2026

Cavan Country Getaway

The Outlet

Podcast Tuesday’s The Greg Hughes Show


The Greg Hughes Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 11am- the podcast is below:

Health dominates this part of the programme. We hear of the potential for strike action from Health Care Assistance which could have a huge impact on those receiving home help. We discuss the shocking cancellation of surgery for four women with Breast Cancer and hear from listener Emma who can relate:

A listener explains how  bed shortages in Galway are effecting cancer patient care, we have the latest appeals and information from Donegal Gardai with ‘Community Garda Information’ and we celebrate the winning Donegal students who took part in the Stripe Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition | 2026:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

new car
News, Top Stories

Number of newly licensed cars in Donegal rises during 2025

13 January 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s The Greg Hughes Show

13 January 2026
solar panels
News, Top Stories

Donegal solar panel installation hits record high in 2025

13 January 2026
ballybofey garda station
News

Gardai seek gold Renault Clio after fence is damaged

13 January 2026
Advertisement

Related News

new car
News, Top Stories

Number of newly licensed cars in Donegal rises during 2025

13 January 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s The Greg Hughes Show

13 January 2026
solar panels
News, Top Stories

Donegal solar panel installation hits record high in 2025

13 January 2026
ballybofey garda station
News

Gardai seek gold Renault Clio after fence is damaged

13 January 2026
e scooter
News, Top Stories

E-scooter theft in Letterkenny

13 January 2026
garda
News, Top Stories

Criminal damage in Buncrana on New Year’s Day

13 January 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube