Podcast Tuesday’s The Greg Hughes Show



The Greg Hughes Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 11am- the podcast is below:

Health dominates this part of the programme. We hear of the potential for strike action from Health Care Assistance which could have a huge impact on those receiving home help. We discuss the shocking cancellation of surgery for four women with Breast Cancer and hear from listener Emma who can relate:

A listener explains how bed shortages in Galway are effecting cancer patient care, we have the latest appeals and information from Donegal Gardai with ‘Community Garda Information’ and we celebrate the winning Donegal students who took part in the Stripe Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition | 2026: