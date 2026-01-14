Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Podcast: Wednesday’s The Greg Hughes Show 14/01/2026


The Greg Hughes Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 11am ! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

Inside This Episode:

  • Road Safety in Kilmacrennan: Why local leaders are now calling for average speed cameras to protect the community.

  • Privacy Confrontation in Inishowen: A listener shares her story of demanding a stranger delete unauthorized footage of her child in a local shop.

  • The Great Crab Rescue: The incredible story of the emergency operation to save 15,000 crabs after a lorry overturned in Donegal.

  • The EU/Mercosur Deal: MEP Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan joins us to explain why he believes it isn’t too late to block the controversial trade agreement.

  • Hot School Meals: Your chance to have your say on the future of the National Hot School Meals Programme.

  • Media in a United Ireland: We explore what the public service media landscape should look like in the event of Irish unification.

  • Overcoming Adversity: Donegal businesswoman Sarah Gillespie shares her moving story of surviving a life-threatening collision and turning trauma into a force for positive change.

Pearse Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann’s ‘failings’ in Donegal highlighted in Dail debate

14 January 2026
LEADER
News, Audio, Top Stories

Almost €1.2 million spent on Leader projects in Donegal last year

14 January 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s The Greg Hughes Show 14/01/2026

14 January 2026
letterkenny university hospital
News, Top Stories

Over 100 admitted patients without beds in the North West this morning

14 January 2026
Advertisement

