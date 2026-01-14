Podcast: Wednesday’s The Greg Hughes Show 14/01/2026



The Greg Hughes Show is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 11am ! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

Road Safety in Kilmacrennan: Why local leaders are now calling for average speed cameras to protect the community.

Privacy Confrontation in Inishowen: A listener shares her story of demanding a stranger delete unauthorized footage of her child in a local shop.

The Great Crab Rescue: The incredible story of the emergency operation to save 15,000 crabs after a lorry overturned in Donegal.

The EU/Mercosur Deal: MEP Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan joins us to explain why he believes it isn’t too late to block the controversial trade agreement.

Hot School Meals: Your chance to have your say on the future of the National Hot School Meals Programme.

Media in a United Ireland: We explore what the public service media landscape should look like in the event of Irish unification.